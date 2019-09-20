Biogen (BIIB) Shareholder Cs Mckee LP Raised Its Stake; Farmers National Bank Lowered Its Realty Income Reit (O) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Farmers National Bank decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp Reit (O) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank sold 8,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 45,996 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 54,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Realty Income Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $75.62. About 1.26M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Biogen (BIIB) by 59.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 30,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 81,940 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.16 million, up from 51,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Biogen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $235.62. About 1.00 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.12M for 22.78 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mel (NYSE:BK) by 16,000 shares to 361,518 shares, valued at $15.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 13,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,691 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

