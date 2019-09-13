Biogen (BIIB) Shareholder Cs Mckee LP Increased Its Position by $7.11 Million as Shares Rose; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Cut by $15.04 Million

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Biogen (BIIB) by 59.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 30,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 81,940 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.16M, up from 51,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Biogen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $237.41. About 507,915 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 66,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 138,824 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.43M, down from 205,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $221.82. About 242,803 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 14,500 shares to 116,705 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,789 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisource (NYSE:ABC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Selective Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 363,956 shares to 501,841 shares, valued at $37.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) by 246,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI).