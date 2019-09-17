Biogen (BIIB) Shareholder Cs Mckee LP Has Upped Stake by $7.11 Million as Share Price Rose; As Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Stock Price Rose, Westpac Banking Has Trimmed Position

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 18.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 101,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 453,674 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.09B, down from 554,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.97. About 397,111 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Biogen (BIIB) by 59.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 30,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 81,940 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.16M, up from 51,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Biogen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $238.62. About 720,025 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parnassus Ca reported 925,000 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. 63,318 are held by Dnb Asset As. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 525 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsr has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 10 shares. 4,507 are owned by Zeke Advsr Lc. California-based Apriem Advisors has invested 0.18% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Regentatlantic Limited Company has invested 0.13% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 186 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Putnam Fl Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 3,618 shares. Conning Incorporated holds 3,385 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 3,930 were reported by Willingdon Wealth Mgmt. 50 were reported by Adirondack Tru Co. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 73,581 shares.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 9,500 shares to 73,769 shares, valued at $7.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amern Intl Group (NYSE:AIG) by 16,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,032 shares, and cut its stake in At&T (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Which Stock: Tesla or Biogen? 2 Worlds. Same Price – Forbes” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/21/2019: NVTA,BIIB,ALT,PFE,ALC – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Biogen and Eisai bail on Alzheimer’s candidate elenbecestat – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen down 3% on Tecfidera patent review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HPP’s profit will be $79.63M for 16.65 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold HPP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 157.45 million shares or 1.02% more from 155.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 60,500 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives invested 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) or 115 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company owns 0% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 143 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 2.84 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 5,966 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 25,367 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Martingale Asset LP holds 91,642 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cipher Lp accumulated 0.48% or 169,749 shares. Fifth Third Bank holds 5,908 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Com Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 355,780 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 36,890 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation reported 17,989 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adelante Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 39,500 shares.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $66,320 activity.

More notable recent Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hudson Pacific Properties Appoints Christy Haubegger to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on March 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hudson Pacific, Blackstone JV to buy Vancouver office/retail complex – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hudson Pacific Properties to Develop Office Tower at Washington State Convention Center Addition – Business Wire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 7,600 shares to 98,709 shares, valued at $6.32 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).