Biogen (BIIB) Shareholder Cs Mckee LP Has Upped Its Stake; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Upped Its Position in Banner (BANR) by $675,000

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The hedge fund held 176,583 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56M, up from 164,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $55.61. About 42,145 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 27/03/2018 – Starboard Cruise Services Drives Banner Year Of Growth With New Retail Reality Proposition; 08/05/2018 – Banner Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 15-17; 30/04/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health to invest $1.7B this year in construction projects; 09/05/2018 – World-renowned heart surgeon joins Banner Health; 21/04/2018 – DJ Banner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANR); 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div by 40% to $0.35 Per Shr, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and Renews Stk Repurchase Program; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 16/03/2018 – Post `Troubles,’ Anti-British Banner Still Flies in St. Patrick’s Parade; 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q EPS 89c; 23/03/2018 – Alleghey Cy: 03-23-18 – Fitzgerald, Allegheny League of Municipalities Announce Banner Communities

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Biogen (BIIB) by 59.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 30,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 81,940 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.16 million, up from 51,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Biogen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $7.1 during the last trading session, reaching $225.72. About 873,221 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold BANR shares while 54 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 27.78 million shares or 2.03% less from 28.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 16,267 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Amer Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 25,522 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 101,070 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated owns 0% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 17 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 508 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 10,434 shares. Pnc Services Group Inc Inc invested in 0% or 1,945 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 7,636 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0% or 638 shares. Prudential has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Foundry Prtn Lc invested in 10,469 shares or 0.02% of the stock. D E Shaw & Co stated it has 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR).

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $244.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 82,798 shares to 211,375 shares, valued at $6.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 82,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 632,704 shares, and cut its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $6,380 activity.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Proshare Advisors Lc invested in 0.25% or 182,259 shares. Jackson Square Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 1.04M shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc accumulated 138,645 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 8.76 million shares. Pictet Asset reported 646,767 shares. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 27,857 shares. Cls Invs, Nebraska-based fund reported 660 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 0.25% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 305,575 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants has invested 0.07% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Connor Clark And Lunn Management Ltd reported 0.22% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 65 shares. Wetherby Asset Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.1% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 95,539 shares. Smithfield Tru Co owns 57 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 13,400 shares to 93,691 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Petro (NYSE:MPC) by 14,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,010 shares, and cut its stake in Borg Warner (NYSE:BWA).