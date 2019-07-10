Biogen (BIIB) Shareholder Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Cut Its Holding as Share Value Declined; As Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Share Value Declined, Farallon Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $7.30 Million

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.96 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $105.03. About 133,015 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 71.62% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 16,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $231.57. About 509,117 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bvf Incorporated Il has 431,700 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 4,089 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 10,192 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Llc accumulated 3,866 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Putnam Investments Ltd has 0.03% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 151,811 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 1,168 shares. Rhenman Asset Mngmt reported 127,093 shares. Geode Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 840 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated owns 445,151 shares. State Street stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Farallon Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.20M shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 3,130 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 sales for $108.83 million activity. 248,781 shares were sold by venBio Select Advisor LLC, worth $18.64 million. On Thursday, January 17 the insider Boxer Capital – LLC bought $9.30M. 17,000 shares were sold by Johnson Craig A, worth $1.04 million on Tuesday, January 29.

Analysts await Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.22 earnings per share, down 29.79% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.94 per share. After $-1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.27% negative EPS growth.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ready Cap Corp by 40,000 shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $32.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quotient Ltd (Prn) (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn has invested 0.09% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Cap Advsr Limited Liability invested in 985 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.52% or 151,252 shares. Nuwave Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 26 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 81,502 shares. Moreover, Shelton Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Cap Ltd Co has 17 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Appleton Prtn Ma reported 948 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity owns 71,318 shares. Sprott has 15,000 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Cadence Capital Mgmt has 950 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.17% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 2,760 were accumulated by Grimes & Inc. Monetary Mngmt Grp owns 2,540 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Pa has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity.

