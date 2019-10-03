Biogen (BIIB) Shareholder Cim Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Rose; Wellington Shields Capital Management Increased Position in Constellation Brands (STZ)

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by 169.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 4,135 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $814,000, up from 1,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.81% or $14.09 during the last trading session, reaching $192.7. About 1.45 million shares traded or 44.80% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 14,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 13,562 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 28,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $222.26. About 323,919 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fulton Comml Bank Na accumulated 1,199 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,114 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 2,806 are owned by Dillon & Associates. Baxter Bros Inc owns 0.05% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 994 shares. First Personal Finance reported 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 50 are owned by Adirondack. Massachusetts-based Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Arrow Corporation reported 10 shares. 25,328 were reported by Pub Sector Pension Investment Board. Nomura invested in 57,394 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 11,200 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Amer & owns 10,070 shares. 4,069 are held by Kcm Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co. Field And Main State Bank accumulated 75 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Australia-based Amp Cap Limited has invested 0.24% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $290.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9,646 shares to 18,366 shares, valued at $599,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Etsy Inc.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 6.74 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

