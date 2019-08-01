Biogen (BIIB) Shareholder Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Boosted Its Holding by $342,200 as Stock Price Rose; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Market Valuation Declined, Baldwin Investment Management Has Raised Its Position by $566,125

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 60.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 3,852 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 2,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $237.82. About 872,365 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 111.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 2,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $196.82. About 844,230 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Advsrs Limited holds 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 29,637 shares. Sarissa Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 524,658 shares. 2,730 were accumulated by Two Sigma Securities Limited Co. Bokf Na reported 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 81,828 were accumulated by Renaissance Ltd Liability Company. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0.03% or 3,152 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Westend Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 109,859 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meridian Mgmt reported 8,886 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 963,663 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 26 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Optimum Inv reported 505 shares. Sio Capital Management Llc accumulated 5.02% or 78,596 shares.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 23, 2019 : KO, UTX, LMT, KMB, BIIB, SHW, TRV, PCAR, CNC, SWK, RCI, FITB – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Biogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Multibillion-Dollar Race for Gene Therapy Manufacturing Is On – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Fallout Continues for Canopy Growth Following Co-CEO Linton’s Departure – The Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Brand-Name Companies Involved in the Marijuana Industry – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Constellation Brands Stock Jumped 11.6% in June – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Aphria vs. Constellation Brands – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Cannabis companies are having a horrible summer as scandals mount and stocks slide – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 0.05% stake. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Icon Advisers holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,900 shares. 53,546 were accumulated by United Service Automobile Association. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co has 4,178 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 1,474 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc has 4,048 shares. Silvercrest Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 13,142 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Lc invested in 0.05% or 1,535 shares. Sterling Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 4,632 shares. At Retail Bank, Iowa-based fund reported 15,602 shares. D L Carlson Group owns 7,808 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Usca Ria Lc accumulated 0.22% or 5,736 shares. Lau Associates Limited Com holds 9,475 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio.