Biogen (BIIB) Shareholder Ativo Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Lifted Holding in Rogers Comm Class B (RCI) as Valuation Rose

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 74.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 2,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 6,042 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 3,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $226.74. About 42,281 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B (RCI) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 118,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 506,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25M, up from 387,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.9. About 9,484 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,198 shares to 8,064 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,294 shares, and cut its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 43,428 shares to 546,164 shares, valued at $48.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) by 16,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,150 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

