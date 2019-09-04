Biogen (BIIB) Share Price Rose While Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Cut Holding by $472,000; Tieton Capital Management Decreased Position in Steelcase (SCS) as Market Value Declined

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 221,477 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $219.29. About 979,023 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 6.65 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19 after the close. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.46M for 9.05 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

