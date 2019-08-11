Biogen (BIIB) Position Lifted by Meritage Portfolio Management; As Public Storage (PSA) Stock Value Rose, Sabal Trust Co Has Lowered by $26.25 Million Its Position

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 4,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 21,784 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, up from 16,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $235.8. About 1.04M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 98.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 120,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 122,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $257.05. About 890,466 shares traded or 14.42% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 43,674 shares to 406,029 shares, valued at $32.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 85,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 322 shares to 15,667 shares, valued at $27.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Large (SCHV) by 38,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,582 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

