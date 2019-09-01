Biogen (BIIB) Position Increased by Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Declined

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 129.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 19,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 33,800 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, up from 14,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $219.75. About 1.06 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 19,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 84,236 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.78M, down from 103,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (Put) by 108,800 shares to 205,000 shares, valued at $21.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 92,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,130 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mergers & Acquisitions Take Center Stage in Biotech Industry – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Which Stock: Tesla or Biogen? 2 Worlds. Same Price – Forbes” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 12th – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Reasons Novartis Shareholders Aren’t Shaken – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen (BIIB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 2.12M shares. Osborne Ptnrs Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,580 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 382,812 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Llc accumulated 33 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The California-based Whittier Trust Company has invested 0.12% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Adell Harriman & Carpenter reported 2,355 shares. Victory Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 57,135 shares. Strategic Glob Advsr Limited Co owns 6,228 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prns Limited Company invested in 0.06% or 2,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 913,931 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.05% or 38,810 shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth reported 10,214 shares. Gam Holdg Ag accumulated 21,065 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Bbva Compass Bancshares, a Texas-based fund reported 4,207 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull And Monroe Investment Corporation invested 3.53% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). M Kraus Com accumulated 44,459 shares. American Economic Planning Adv reported 21,068 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 1.95% stake. Columbia Asset Management owns 69,911 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 3.66% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Van Eck Associates invested in 66,944 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 0.51% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 15,200 shares. Moreover, De Burlo Grp Inc has 0.06% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc reported 10.87M shares. Qs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.3% or 192,350 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 0.36% or 3,770 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel reported 2.27% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 92 were accumulated by Bluemountain Capital Management Llc. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 17,094 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,312 shares to 13,573 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 11,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.