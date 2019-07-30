Biogen (BIIB) Market Value Declined While Ativo Capital Management Has Increased by $609,352 Its Position; Chilton Capital Management Has Decreased Its Boston Properties (BXP) Holding by $2.48 Million as Stock Price Rose

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 74.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 2,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,042 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 3,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $241.33. About 747,204 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 18,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,925 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, down from 171,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $132.68. About 278,959 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (NYSE:LYB) by 8,408 shares to 11,007 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,064 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0% or 16 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 877 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) reported 397 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Lc reported 756 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Maple Cap holds 0.05% or 865 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Bridgewater Ltd Partnership stated it has 240,378 shares. Canandaigua Commercial Bank Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 10,903 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Fairfield Bush reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Alps Advsr has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,537 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 290 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.19% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 54,000 shares. Baxter Bros stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 161,097 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

