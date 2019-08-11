Biogen (BIIB) Market Valuation Rose While Kepos Capital LP Boosted Its Stake; Heitman Real Estate Securities Upped Its Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stake by $5.43 Million

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 5,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 25,761 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09M, up from 20,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $235.8. About 877,122 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 24.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 81,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 412,639 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.83 million, up from 331,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 1.26M shares traded or 29.92% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Rev $536.4M; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushners; 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q REV. $536.4M, EST. $531.4M; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO’S PLANS FOR 666 FIFTH AVE. IN CHAIRMAN’S ANNUAL LETTER; 17/04/2018 – Kushners and Vornado Have Worst Year at Manhattan Office Tower

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 21,065 are held by Gam Ag. Forbes J M And Com Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 3,009 shares. Oppenheimer Inc owns 11,261 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 2,992 were reported by Plancorp Lc. 275 are owned by City Holdings. Holderness Investments invested in 1,130 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.17% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Srb Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,216 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc owns 3,885 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 14,262 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 18,691 shares. Peoples Fincl owns 10 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cypress Grp Inc holds 0.12% or 2,471 shares. Peddock Advsr Limited holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,165 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amci Acquisition Corp by 325,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $304,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in First Citizens Bancshares Inc/Nc (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

