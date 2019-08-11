Biogen (BIIB) Market Valuation Rose While Kazazian Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $642,156; As Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Stock Price Declined, Sterling Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $417,835

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 32.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 2,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 5,615 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 8,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $235.8. About 1.04 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 36.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 37,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The institutional investor held 67,494 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 105,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.75. About 1.97M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 18/05/2018 – BANXICO HEAD ALEJANDRO DIAZ DE LEON SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 27/04/2018 – Televisa May Spin Off Cable Unit as Part of Strategic Review; 07/05/2018 – TELEVISA SAB TLVACPO.MX : SANTANDER CUTS YEAR END 2018 TARGET PRICE TO M$77 FROM M$84; 26/04/2018 – Mexican broadcaster Televisa quarterly profit drops 43 pct; 05/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and Certain Officers – TV; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA SEES ADDITIONAL $50M FROM WORLD CUP MONETIZATION; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA PRIME TIME RATINGS IN FLAGSHIP CHANNEL GREW 4%; 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS 50% STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q AD REV. MXN4.27B

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 20,466 shares to 56,377 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.47 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6,005 shares to 71,323 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.