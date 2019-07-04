Biogen (BIIB) Market Valuation Declined While Terril Brothers Has Lowered Its Position by $627,996; Citigroup (C) Holder Tradition Capital Management Has Raised Position by $1.55 Million

Terril Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc sold 2,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,251 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35M, down from 54,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $238.27. About 670,392 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 25.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 24,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,746 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, up from 99,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.85. About 7.41 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL FIREARMS POLICY “PROMOTES THE ADOPTION OF CURRENT BEST PRACTICES REGARDING THE SALE OF FIREARMS”; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Institutional Clients Group Rev $9.85B; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 18/04/2018 – CITI NAMES PARR, ARVESCHOUG AS CO-HEADS OF GLOBAL COMMS GROUP; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: STRONG MACROECONOMIC BACKDROP IS FRAYING; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS IT HIRED WORKERS FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL FOR ONLINE BANK; 30/05/2018 – GHANA SIGNS NATURAL GAS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ROSNEFT: CITI FM

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 earnings per share, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.45B for 7.97 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New by 911 shares to 2,292 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 112,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Investment Advisory reported 294 shares stake. 345,999 were reported by Principal Fin. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Cambiar Investors Ltd Company accumulated 0.84% or 148,560 shares. Ent Fincl Serv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 825 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc invested in 527 shares. Ohio-based Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Johnson Financial reported 752 shares. 12,808 were accumulated by Acg Wealth. 397 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca). Reliance Of Delaware owns 11,746 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 530,771 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Nomura Incorporated invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Twin Focus Cap Ptnrs Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,235 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Benjamin F Edwards Com reported 0.05% stake. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp owns 55,860 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. City Holding has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.17% or 1.26M shares in its portfolio. Swift Run Cap Mgmt Llc holds 3.28% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 57,220 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 335,476 shares. Bloom Tree Prns Lc holds 643,653 shares. Blb&B Limited Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,182 shares. Loeb Prtnrs owns 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 99 shares. 5.78 million were accumulated by Nordea Investment. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 0.03% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Consolidated Invest Limited Liability Company invested in 73,742 shares. Century Inc holds 0% or 69,887 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America holds 2.05% or 348,455 shares in its portfolio.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 63,546 shares to 20,445 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 33,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,183 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.