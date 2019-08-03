Biogen (BIIB) Holding Upped by Camelot Portfolios Llc; Holder Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Boosted Aerovironment (AVAV) Stake

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Aerovironment Inc (AVAV) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 35,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.68% . The institutional investor held 309,709 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.19 million, up from 274,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Aerovironment Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 138,548 shares traded. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has declined 24.51% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAV News: 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Sees FY18 Rev $280M-$300M; 17/05/2018 – At least 56 senior employees have left $AVAV. Anyone with knowledge of illegal activity or threatened by Nawabj is encouraged to contact us; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT INC AVAV.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.45 TO $0.65; 07/03/2018 – Just thinking back and wondering why @jimcramer on @MadMoneyOnCNBC said we had “egg on our face” + told retail investors in Dec 2017 to buy $AVAV as ‘the next big thing’. The Cramer top is in at $58; 15/03/2018 – RT @TDANetwork: Value or Trap: Why @SprucePointCap is bearish on $AVAV & $TR. ����; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT 3Q REV. $63.9M, EST. $62.5M; 22/05/2018 – Recent U.S. Army Awards for AeroVironment Switchblade Tactical Missile Systems and Services Bring Total Contract Value to $111 Million since August 2017; Include First Switchblade Order for U.S; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT SEES FY EPS 45C TO 65C, EST. 68C; 17/05/2018 – AeroVironment CEO’s Alleged Cover-Up Exposed $AVAV; 11/04/2018 – Aerovironment Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 163.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 2,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 4,449 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 1,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $242.27. About 948,705 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 999 shares to 521 shares, valued at $534,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 8,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,397 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 4,290 shares. The New York-based Knott David M has invested 0.24% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 233,682 shares. 87,700 were reported by Orbimed Advsr Ltd. Private Co Na reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 1.72 million shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.2% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Barrett Asset Ltd reported 104 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management has 0.23% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Fort Washington Advsr Inc Oh holds 0.94% or 355,876 shares. World Asset Management Inc has invested 0.16% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.52% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Seizert Capital Partners Limited Liability Company has 164,547 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 29,848 shares to 5,076 shares, valued at $227,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 612,641 shares, and cut its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold AVAV shares while 42 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 19.37 million shares or 5.05% less from 20.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 81,432 shares or 0% of the stock. 66,471 are owned by Susquehanna Int Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership. Benjamin F Edwards Communications stated it has 0% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma stated it has 0% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 0.01% or 19,552 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP holds 20,180 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 46,339 are owned by Natixis. Art Advisors Ltd reported 30,560 shares stake. Mason Street Ltd Liability owns 6,839 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 5,671 were reported by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 7,178 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt invested in 0% or 4,100 shares. Parkside Bancshares holds 0% or 24 shares in its portfolio. 1,322 are held by National Bank Of Montreal Can.

