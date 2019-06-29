Biogen (BIIB) Holding Maintained by Smith Asset Management Group Lp; M/I Homes (MHO) Shareholder Q Global Advisors Has Lowered Stake

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $786.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $28.54. About 460,943 shares traded or 120.13% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 0.17% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 81.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 94,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 209,805 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.55 million, up from 115,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $5.9 during the last trading session, reaching $233.87. About 3.67 million shares traded or 77.56% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leuthold Group Ltd Llc invested in 15,063 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Shanda Asset Management Limited owns 5,000 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc owns 980 shares. Williams Jones Associates Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,657 shares. 2,498 were accumulated by Knott David M. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 128,735 shares. State Bank stated it has 1,550 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Endowment Mngmt Lp has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Twin Cap has invested 0.33% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Ativo Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,042 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 2.50 million shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,611 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Mngmt reported 2,165 shares. Jnba Advsr accumulated 1,305 shares. Da Davidson Communications invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medpace Holdings Inc by 27,970 shares to 20,230 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 26,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,243 shares, and cut its stake in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 10,304 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 49,955 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 29,199 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,644 shares. Geode Capital Limited holds 0% or 333,847 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 27,200 shares. Denali Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 63 shares. 48,372 are owned by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 10,814 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Fisher Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 83,777 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 64,847 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.01% stake. American International Incorporated holds 0% or 20,507 shares.

