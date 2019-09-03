Biogen (BIIB) Holding Maintained by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holder Origin Asset Management Llp Raised Stake by $5.98 Million

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 41.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 94,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 325,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.73M, up from 230,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 1.18M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 2,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 63,484 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, up from 60,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $216.57. About 796,522 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AbbVie’s JAK Inhibitor Rinvoq Receives FDA Approval for RA – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Sarepta moves beyond rare disease, eyes multiple sclerosis gene therapy – Boston Business Journal” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Novartis’ (NVS) MS Drug Achieves Goals in Late-Stage Studies – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Biogen Inc. (BIIB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

