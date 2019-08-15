Biogen (BIIB) Holding Increased by Westend Advisors Llc; Chesapeake Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) by $1.09 Million as Stock Rose

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 1,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 109,859 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97B, up from 108,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $226.72. About 1.39 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 38.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 14,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 23,422 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, down from 38,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $80.77. About 784,402 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 18/04/2018 – Jacobs Achieves Gold at Workplace Wellbeing Awards; 04/04/2018 – Jacobs Helps Restore Landscape at The Avenue Coking Works in the UK; 20/03/2018 – Metrolinx, Jacobs Team Release Feasibility Study on Hydrogen-Powered Train Technology; 05/04/2018 – “Any world class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of Irwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS $778M CONTRACT FOR US SPECIAL OPS COMMAND; 09/05/2018 – Jacobs Consortium Wins New Dublin Metro North Contract from Transport Infrastructure Ireland; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Adjusted Profit Rises in 2Q, Raises FY Guidance; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Receives Contract Extension at NASA Johnson Space Center

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited Company owns 101,715 shares or 3.63% of their US portfolio. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 22,380 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 168,792 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett Co Llc reported 668,951 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Goldman Sachs, a New York-based fund reported 1.64M shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.09% or 6,000 shares. Synovus Finance Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Shufro Rose Co Lc holds 0.23% or 30,930 shares. Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 26,030 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Corp Dc, a -based fund reported 8,705 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd reported 41,025 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 81,451 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 10,990 shares.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ttl Wrld Stk Indx (VT) by 60,776 shares to 3 shares, valued at $219,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 26,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,275 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Financial Srvcs (IYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 68,628 shares. Camarda Finance Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 10 shares. Td Asset stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Suntrust Banks Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 38,810 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Tobam invested in 0.59% or 49,661 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 164,954 shares. Sprott holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 15,000 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 61,000 shares or 2.38% of its portfolio. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0.01% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Nordea Investment Ab has invested 0.26% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Zeke Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 4,484 shares. Personal Capital, California-based fund reported 1,010 shares. 5,335 are owned by Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability.