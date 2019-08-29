Biogen (BIIB) Holding Increased by Sarissa Capital Management Lp; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Rose, Holder Leonard Green Partners LP Increased Holding

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 62,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 524,658 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.02M, up from 461,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $221.38. About 486,290 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.47B market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $9.77 during the last trading session, reaching $285.83. About 1.07 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification

More important recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Retail Bank In holds 67,665 shares. C A S owns 2.22 million shares for 7.71% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Lc accumulated 0.07% or 2,106 shares. Viking Global Invsts LP owns 1.15 million shares. Sei Invs has 0.19% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 207,367 shares. Baillie Gifford holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 2.36M shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 0.33% or 30.29M shares. Consulta Ltd holds 60,000 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 466,601 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 2.27M shares. Indexiq Lc reported 16,452 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.3% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Findlay Park Partners Llp invested in 875,000 shares or 2.2% of the stock. Glenview Bankshares Tru Dept owns 2,973 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt accumulated 2,281 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Lowe Brockenbrough reported 0.03% stake. Forbes J M & Llp holds 0.15% or 3,009 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.23% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Capital Invsts reported 4.90 million shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Hl Ser Limited holds 2,434 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Atria Invests Ltd Company has 0.08% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 7,902 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Service owns 294 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The accumulated 47,872 shares. Checchi Advisers Llc invested in 0.04% or 1,611 shares. Johnson Fincl Gru holds 752 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Whittier Com holds 16,493 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Comgest Glob Sas holds 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 12,400 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).