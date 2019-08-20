Biogen (BIIB) Holding Has Lifted by Wedge Capital Management L L P; Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Share Value Rose While Tegean Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $814,800

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 15,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 119,733 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.30M, up from 104,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Biogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $231.29. About 621,401 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 67,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 232,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.94. About 7.08M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79 million and $147.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 16,600 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.62M for 9.80 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Inc reported 136,124 shares. 6,831 are held by And Management. Morgan Stanley stated it has 3.04 million shares. Vanguard Grp reported 0.06% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Advisor Partners Limited Com owns 16,883 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 192,388 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.09% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 783,304 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 0% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin State Bank The has invested 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). First Mercantile reported 0.04% stake. Argent Trust has 0.04% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Financial Counselors holds 298,544 shares. Amer Century holds 12,943 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 19,280 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 26,382 shares to 99,596 shares, valued at $37.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stag Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 190,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41M shares, and cut its stake in Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

