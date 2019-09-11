Biogen (BIIB) Holder Westend Advisors Upped Holding by $383.17 Million as Valuation Rose; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Share Value Declined While Wexford Capital LP Lowered by $3.28 Million Its Stake

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 54.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 17,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 14,870 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, down from 32,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 217,806 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 1,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 109,859 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97 billion, up from 108,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $233.55. About 150,773 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 27,420 shares to 353,046 shares, valued at $36.73B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 6,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,077 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Savings Bank. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com holds 0.17% or 103,169 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt reported 45,416 shares stake. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.34% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Asset reported 3,147 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 0.79% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 1,771 shares. Finemark National Bank & Trust accumulated 2,115 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.01% or 185 shares. Parnassus Ca owns 630,000 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 8,817 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust holds 115 shares. Westend Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 11,264 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Comgest Invsts Sas accumulated 12,400 shares. Regions Corp invested in 0.01% or 2,646 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $708.55M for 16.23 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability reported 0.09% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Northeast Consultants Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Condor Mngmt owns 7,327 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 343,253 shares. M&T State Bank stated it has 187,405 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Fairfield Bush holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,441 shares. Haverford Financial Serv Inc holds 1,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.23% or 3.15 million shares in its portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc invested in 18,017 shares or 0.29% of the stock. 3,823 are owned by Bailard Inc. Leuthold Grp Limited accumulated 0.83% or 32,931 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 514 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Btc Cap Management holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 19,538 shares. Assetmark invested in 0% or 886 shares.

