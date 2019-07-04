Biogen (BIIB) Holder Snow Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake; Spinnaker Trust Has Cut Its Position in International Business Machines (IBM) as Stock Price Declined

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 10,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,590 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.60 million, down from 160,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $238.27. About 670,392 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in International Business Machines (IBM) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 2,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 17,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in International Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.54. About 1.74 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 04/04/2018 – IBM X-Force Report: Fewer Records Breached In 2017 As Cybercriminals Focused On Ransomware And Destructive Attacks; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71 billion for 11.56 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cidel Asset Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,310 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated holds 0.13% or 1,366 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.38% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Texas Yale has invested 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Suntrust Banks invested 0.23% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Highland Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 10,548 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.48% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Parsec Mgmt reported 5,545 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Meridian Invest Counsel invested in 0.6% or 7,266 shares. Sabal reported 1,976 shares stake. Foster Motley Incorporated holds 20,441 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Co Oh owns 2,071 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Mirador Cap Ptnrs Lp holds 2,239 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 11,460 shares. Stewart And Patten Ltd Llc holds 70,818 shares.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,123 shares to 6,745 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap owns 0.08% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 4,936 shares. 11,906 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has invested 0.39% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Gradient reported 230 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communications Ltd holds 14,184 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pzena Llc has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 254,680 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus reported 0.05% stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Llc owns 913,931 shares. Moreover, Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora has 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Redmile Grp Incorporated Lc accumulated 165,300 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Mai Capital holds 0.03% or 2,397 shares. Security National Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 176 shares.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 27,500 shares to 99,560 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 376,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 494,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 earnings per share, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.45B for 7.97 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity.