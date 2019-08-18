Biogen (BIIB) Holder Sabby Management Trimmed Its Position; Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Holder Shah Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $7.44 Million as Stock Price Declined

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 94.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 118,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 125,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $231.68. About 1.11 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 71.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 930,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The hedge fund held 371,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.76% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $6.94. About 14.50 million shares traded or 128.48% up from the average. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 23/03/2018 – GERMAN FINANCE WATCHDOG DENIES PLATOW REPORT ON DEUTSCHE BANK; 25/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Urges Post-Brexit Contract Fix That EU Rejected; 04/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE – AS ALREADY ANNOUNCED IN MARCH 2017, NORBERT WINKELJOHANN WILL ALSO BE PROPOSED AS A NEW MEMBER OF SUPERVISORY BOARD; 06/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Is Said Under Pressure to Resolve CEO Fate in Days; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Deutsche Bank seeks new CEO as it runs out of quick fixes; 23/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK TO SETUP SUPERVISORY BD PANELS FOR DIGITAL: HB; 17/05/2018 – CAIXABANK CABK.MC : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5 FROM EUR 4.95; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AGM ELECTS THAIN WITH 98.13% SUPPORT; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 06/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK MADE COMMENTS ON ENERGIZER EARLIER

More notable recent Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank Needs A New Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank -3.5% as restructuring costs bite – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Bank restructuring costs to lead to 2019 loss – FT – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank: This Is Going To Hurt – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘They Would Never Have To Leave’: Invstr Aims To Bring All Of Your Financial Services To One App – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Biogen Q2 Results Show Resilience – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is It Safe to Buy Biogen Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on March 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COST, BIIB, ULTA – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Reasons Novartis Shareholders Aren’t Shaken – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Biogen Inc. (BIIB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 7.34 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.