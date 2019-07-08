Biogen (BIIB) Holder Lipe & Dalton Has Trimmed Stake; As Agco (AGCO) Stock Price Rose, Pacad Investment LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $77.66. About 417,255 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 9.31% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Raises Dividend to 15c; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c; 24/04/2018 – AGCO Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY EPS $3.65; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 25.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 4,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,009 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 16,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $234.25. About 1.26 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB)

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 21.21% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $122.85 million for 12.13 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 86.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd has invested 0.11% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Personal Advsrs reported 16,282 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc owns 97,974 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. One Cap Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) reported 2,976 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 215,786 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has 28,200 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 6,971 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Tci Wealth Inc owns 317 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hanson And Doremus Investment Management has 0.3% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Limited Company has 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 12,659 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus has invested 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Hudock Gp Lc owns 670 shares.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 39,900 shares to 44,700 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 13,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,500 shares, and has risen its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $536,715 activity. COLLAR GARY L sold $322,215 worth of stock.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 earnings per share, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 7.84 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $47.78 million activity.