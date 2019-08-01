Biogen (BIIB) Holder Kazazian Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $642,156; Ttm Technologies (TTMI) Stake Lifted by Needham Investment Management Llc

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 32.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 2,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 5,615 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 8,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $240.78. About 954,170 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (TTMI) by 125% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.40% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ttm Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 8.75% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 3.21M shares traded or 175.54% up from the average. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has declined 39.64% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TTMI News: 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $700M-$750M; 09/05/2018 – TTM Technologies: James K. Bass Resigns From Board; 10/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Receives Excellent Supplier Award From United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd; 21/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 10/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 23/03/2018 TTM Tech Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies 1Q EPS 9c; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH SEES 2Q REV. $700M TO $750.0M, EST. $652.2M

More notable recent TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TTM Technologies, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Anaren, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TTM Technologies updates FQ4 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TTM Technologies, Inc. Production Site in Guangzhou, China was Recognized as a Green Factory – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why TTM Technologies, Inc. Shares Fell 17% Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 158,500 shares to 813,000 shares, valued at $13.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold TTMI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 111.91 million shares or 1.64% more from 110.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 220,505 shares. Moreover, Howe & Rusling Incorporated has 0% invested in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Navellier & Assocs invested in 12,656 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amer International Grp Inc Incorporated Inc invested in 0% or 70,786 shares. Smith Graham Company Invest Lp invested in 0.92% or 716,871 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) for 34,700 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, a Maryland-based fund reported 23,900 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0% or 25 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Svcs Automobile Association reported 30,307 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 367,894 are owned by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Co. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 2,741 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Savings Bank De invested in 78,966 shares or 0% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 40,246 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 2.53 million shares.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biogen Earnings: BIIB Stock Surges on Big Q2 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Biogen (BIIB) Keep the Earnings Streak Alive in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 31st – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top 5 ROE Stocks to Buy as Dovish Fed Stance Spurs Volatility – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Biogen (BIIB) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 7.63 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 7,202 shares to 12,702 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Co Il reported 15,218 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0.49% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Td Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Credit Agricole S A reported 17,583 shares stake. Convergence Inv Prtn Ltd invested in 8,199 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Kwmg Limited stated it has 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Lau Assoc Limited Liability Company owns 0.62% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 5,108 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.96% or 1.72 million shares in its portfolio. Johnson Gru has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 137,952 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 11,264 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 618,187 are held by Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited. Intact Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% or 900 shares. Webster State Bank N A accumulated 39 shares.