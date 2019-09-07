Biogen (BIIB) Holder Hussman Strategic Advisors Lifted Holding by $590,000; Systematic Financial Management LP Decreased Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Stake by $896,154 as Stock Price Declined

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $224.57. About 977,904 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 64,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.03 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $736.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 75,266 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $34,446 activity.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 22,153 shares to 729,257 shares, valued at $14.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbus Mckinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 15,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 451,094 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.35 per share. LBAI’s profit will be $17.56 million for 10.49 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 14,230 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 42,500 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund LP has 0.02% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Sg Americas Secs Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 41,102 shares. 363,770 are owned by Foundry Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company. Acadian Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Connecticut-based Cardinal Capital Limited Liability Company Ct has invested 1.15% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 133 shares. 1.02M were accumulated by State Street. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Moreover, Aperio Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). First Republic holds 15,700 shares. Connors Investor Services accumulated 0.04% or 17,833 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sprott invested in 15,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.14% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Old Dominion Cap Mgmt owns 1.18% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 14,960 shares. Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.19% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 54,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 145,727 shares. 1,537 were accumulated by Alps Advsrs. Synovus Financial has invested 0.07% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Nuwave Management Ltd Liability owns 26 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nbt Bancshares N A holds 879 shares. The Kentucky-based Renaissance Ltd has invested 0.77% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability stated it has 4,449 shares. Profund Ltd holds 0.76% or 67,244 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability reported 14,191 shares.

