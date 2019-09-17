Biogen (BIIB) Holder Highvista Strategies Lowered Its Holding; As Shaw Communications (SJR) Stock Price Declined, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Increased by $2.19 Million Its Stake

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 2530.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 109,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 114,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 4,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.19. About 186,074 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Rev C$1.36B; 18/04/2018 – Alumina Target Price Raised to A$3.40 a Share by Shaw & Partners; 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development; 17/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 13% to A$11.30/Share by Shaw & Partners; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 25/04/2018 – Review: In Shaw’s `Saint Joan,’ a Sane and Sensible Martyr; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.33

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 61.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 18,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 11,590 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71 million, down from 29,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $238.58. About 719,041 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – CO, IONIS EXPANDED COLLABORATION THROUGH NEW 10-YR AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES FOR RANGE OF NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 944 are owned by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,527 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd invested in 0.15% or 5,102 shares. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.2% or 3.80 million shares. Bridgewater Associates LP reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0.17% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 535 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Dowling And Yahnke, California-based fund reported 7,178 shares. Ghp Investment Advsr Incorporated has 1,344 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset accumulated 10,049 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 186 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 7.24 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

