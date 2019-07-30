Biogen (BIIB) Holder Gladius Capital Management LP Increased Position by $645.68 Million as Share Price Declined; Tri Pointe Group (TPH) Stock Price Rose While Greenhaven Associates Trimmed Position

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 185.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 2,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,200 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $993.00M, up from 1,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $241.51. About 1.09 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Tri Pointe Group Inc (TPH) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 80,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.84M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.18M, down from 4.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Tri Pointe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 1.85M shares traded or 22.34% up from the average. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has declined 18.43% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TPH News: 09/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 29/03/2018 – TRI Pointe Homes Colorado Names Darren DuPree as New President; 09/05/2018 – Winchester Homes Announces Birchwood at Brambleton Grand Opening; 26/04/2018 – Winchester Homes Hosting Grand Opening for West Grove in Fairfax on May 5; 19/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group 1Q EPS 28c; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 08/03/2018 – TRI Pointe Homes Southern California Honored with Eight 2018 Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards; 21/04/2018 – DJ TRI Pointe Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPH); 10/04/2018 – Quadrant and Amazon Team up to Bring Smart Home Convenience to Homebuyers

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 13,451 shares to 27,579 shares, valued at $6.82B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 21,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,486 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 5,663 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,415 shares. 1,897 were accumulated by North Star Asset Mgmt Inc. Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Twin Focus Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 1,235 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 5,376 shares. Tci Wealth reported 6,225 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 210,087 shares. Perkins Coie Trust invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Leuthold Limited Liability reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). The Kentucky-based Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Sarissa Mgmt L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 524,658 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has 390,972 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 441,461 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Northside Cap Management Lc invested in 852 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold TPH shares while 70 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 150.16 million shares or 7.73% less from 162.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Cap Llc holds 23,574 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Maltese Limited Liability Com stated it has 210,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 310,266 shares. Gsa Partners Llp invested in 0.04% or 32,759 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22,791 shares. Victory Mngmt has invested 0% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). South Dakota Inv Council has 495,550 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 27,235 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation reported 4,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0.04% or 21,290 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 19,900 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 0.03% or 90,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% or 37,900 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. TPH’s profit will be $59.76 million for 8.32 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by TRI Pointe Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% EPS growth.