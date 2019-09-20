Biogen (BIIB) Holder Dowling & Yahnke Has Trimmed Position by $329,229 as Valuation Rose; Leggett & Platt (LEG) Holder Loudon Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position by $1.45 Million

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 1,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 7,178 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, down from 8,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $240.27. About 1.03 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 709.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 38,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 43,614 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 million, up from 5,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.02. About 692,515 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 7.29 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evergreen Cap Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.16% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Cape Ann National Bank & Trust reported 1,506 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.58% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). The Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 2.51% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Kentucky Retirement System Fund invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Argi Ser Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,111 shares. 267,364 are owned by Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company. Tekla has invested 2.14% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Trillium Asset Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Cambiar Limited Liability accumulated 122,488 shares. The Massachusetts-based Btim Corporation has invested 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Arrowstreet Capital LP reported 2.49M shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Allstate Corporation has invested 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has 0.23% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 59,359 shares.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Insiders Buy the Holdings of MOAT ETF – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Biogen and Eisai bail on Alzheimer’s candidate elenbecestat – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Biogen down 3% on Tecfidera patent review – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen (BIIB) Reports Initiation of New Global Clinical Trial, DEVOTE, Evaluating Higher Dose of SPINRAZA (nusinersen) & Additional Data – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VWOB) by 21,388 shares to 516,792 shares, valued at $41.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 32,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $117.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,955 shares to 45,220 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,487 shares, and cut its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s (NYSE:LEG) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Leggett & Platt, Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:LEG) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) And Wondering If The 27% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leggett & Platt Inc.: Could This Be An All-In-One Stock? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2019.