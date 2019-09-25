Biogen (BIIB) Holder Cs Mckee LP Raised Position by $7.11 Million; As Celgene (CELG) Share Price Declined, Jacobs & Co Lowered Holding

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Biogen (BIIB) by 59.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 30,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 81,940 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.16M, up from 51,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Biogen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $238.11. About 424,289 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co analyzed 4,575 shares as the company's stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 22,645 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, down from 27,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $70.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $98.93. About 1.11 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ipswich Inv Mngmt holds 4,700 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc has invested 0.25% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Banque Pictet & Cie owns 31,958 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc holds 10,000 shares. Letko Brosseau & Assocs owns 179,148 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 29,129 shares. 42,500 are owned by Pdt Prtn Lc. Srb owns 0.05% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,107 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited accumulated 111,205 shares. Van Eck Corporation has 0.35% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Nordea Investment owns 504,301 shares. Sun Life, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 159 shares. Stoneridge Investment Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,591 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 28,000 shares to 400,454 shares, valued at $18.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,030 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Sept. 6 – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Assessing Impact Of Biogen (BIIB) News – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biogen Earnings: BIIB Stock Slips Despite Q1 Beat – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen and Eisai bail on Alzheimer’s candidate elenbecestat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zwj Invest Counsel holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 219,740 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.15% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hudson Valley Investment Adv holds 0.16% or 7,326 shares. Terril Brothers, Missouri-based fund reported 25,795 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated reported 40,000 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Company reported 12,123 shares stake. 38,000 are owned by Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.06% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hightower Ltd Com has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Retail Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) holds 3,299 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Co holds 0.02% or 12,124 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 16,760 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited owns 0.07% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 4,158 shares. Papp L Roy And Assocs invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $619.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 1,869 shares to 45,459 shares, valued at $16.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK).