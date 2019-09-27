Biogen (BIIB) Holder Cs Mckee LP Increased Position; Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Cut Its Regency Ctrs (REG) Stake by $8.55 Million as Market Value Declined

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 94.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 129,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 6,907 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $461,000, down from 136,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $68.69. About 283,787 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 12/03/2018 – Dir Bank Gifts 173 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Biogen (BIIB) by 59.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 30,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 81,940 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.16 million, up from 51,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Biogen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $228.4. About 734,621 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.50 million shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $43.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 478,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 1.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.96 per share. REG’s profit will be $162.54 million for 17.70 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Regency Centers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.31 in 2019Q1.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge by 198,794 shares to 334,300 shares, valued at $8.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisource (NYSE:ABC) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,362 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.