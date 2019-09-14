Biogen (BIIB) Holder Cs Mckee LP Increased Its Stake; As Pioneer Natural Resources Comp (PXD) Market Valuation Declined, General American Investors Company Has Raised Its Position

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Biogen (BIIB) by 59.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 30,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 81,940 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.16M, up from 51,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Biogen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $236.63. About 1.69M shares traded or 16.91% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Comp (PXD) by 129.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 39,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.77M, up from 30,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Comp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $135.43. About 1.89M shares traded or 23.57% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Techn (NYSE:UTX) by 6,300 shares to 51,921 shares, valued at $6.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,843 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisource (NYSE:ABC).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Biogen Stock Tanked in March – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, BIIB – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Biogen down 3% on Tecfidera patent review – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CI, ITW, BIIB – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Insiders Buy the Holdings of MOAT ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

