Biogen (BIIB) Holder Cim Trimmed Holding; As Nike (NKE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Sands Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $25.85 Million

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 311,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7.29 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611.83M, down from 7.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $87.67. About 3.96 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 21/03/2018 – Nike Says It `Acted Swiftly’ After It Heard of Behavioral Issues; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 14,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 13,562 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 28,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $232.31. About 1.95 million shares traded or 35.98% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 7.05 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

