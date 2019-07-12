Biogen (BIIB) Holder Cim Investment Mangement Trimmed Position by $344,796; Cosan LTD (CZZ) Holder Gramercy Funds Management Lowered Its Stake by $12.16 Million

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04M, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 231,027 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 17.96% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 50.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 1,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,451 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343,000, down from 2,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $231.62. About 557,281 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). United Kingdom-based Waverton Management Limited has invested 3.72% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Shufro Rose & Communications Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). The New York-based Bluemountain Cap Management has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Capital Advsr Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Cibc Asset owns 27,526 shares. 214,474 are owned by Federated Incorporated Pa. New York-based Qci Asset Mgmt Ny has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Massachusetts Ma holds 1.83M shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Raymond James Na has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 7,025 were reported by Ls Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company. Smith Asset Group Inc Lp holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 209,805 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,246 shares. 4,781 were reported by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $47.78 million activity.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 933 shares to 1,662 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 EPS, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.44B for 7.75 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 444,000 shares to 4.42M shares, valued at $25.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.