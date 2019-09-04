Biogen (BIIB) Holder Camelot Portfolios Upped Stake by $651,832; Alpine Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 163.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 2,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 4,449 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 1,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $217.4. About 365,861 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 22,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 928,638 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.01 million, up from 905,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 2.27 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank `Open-Minded’ on Crypto: TOPLive; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Years (Video); 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: WILL BE ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO GET WAGE GROWTH; 08/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 50 EUROS FROM 48 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET’S WARD: TRADE TENSIONS TO REMAIN SECTOR-SPECIFIC; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan weighs spin-off for blockchain project; 25/04/2018 – Blockweather: Cryptocurrency Market Will Get `Much Bigger’ According To A Former JPMorgan Banke

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Capital Lp reported 1.8% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Umb Natl Bank N A Mo invested in 1.34% or 435,378 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 132,341 shares. Taurus Asset Management has invested 3.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.99% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 18,520 are owned by National Invest Services Incorporated Wi. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs reported 64,094 shares. King Luther invested in 1.77% or 2.29M shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,794 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Excalibur reported 34,059 shares. Moreover, Quadrant Capital Mgmt Limited has 1.3% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tiverton Asset Ltd Co has 181,163 shares. 25,675 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles Com Limited Partnership. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.36% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 45,195 shares. Graybill Bartz And Assocs holds 1.59% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 22,508 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spx Corp (SPW) by 153,742 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $67.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 117,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.