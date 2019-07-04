Biogen (BIIB) Holder Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Trimmed Stake by $412,292 as Valuation Declined; Puzo Michael J Increases Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 52.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 1,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,565 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370,000, down from 3,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $238.27. About 670,392 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 84.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 390 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 850 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon tests display ad offering letting Amazon merchants purchase spots across other sites and apps, amid; 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Cazzie David to Star and Write Amazon Comedy Series; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 12/03/2018 – Hugh Son: Scoop: #amazon accelerates push to sell everything from paper to factory parts to small businesses with plans for; 24/04/2018 – Counterfeits cost German manufacturers 7.3 bln euros in 2017 – VDMA; 15/03/2018 – Fired Walmart Exec Alleges Online Fraud Stemming From Amazon Rivalry; 05/04/2018 – Economic Times: Amazon rolls the dice for a chance to lift Flipkart; 14/05/2018 – CITY COUNCIL’S “HOSTILE APPROACH AND RHETORIC” FORCES AMAZON TO QUESTION ITS GROWTH IN SEATTLE – STATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage to promote discounts for Amazon Prime members; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking serious look at policy options on Amazon.com

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 57,737 shares to 90,647 shares, valued at $5.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Etf Developed Ma (VEA) by 8,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,258 shares. 5,663 are owned by Raymond James Na. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 307,976 shares. 213,048 are owned by Pension Ser. Psagot Inv House Ltd has 6,355 shares. British Columbia Investment Management Corporation accumulated 73,544 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 104 shares. Maple Mngmt holds 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 865 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt reported 10,000 shares. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 2.90M shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Arrow Financial has invested 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Fort LP accumulated 0.05% or 1,137 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt has 15,621 shares. Waverton Inv Management holds 302,007 shares.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 earnings per share, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 7.97 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bank N A stated it has 7,900 shares. Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership reported 1,874 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Brown Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.03% or 1,587 shares in its portfolio. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.44% or 1,363 shares in its portfolio. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And owns 611 shares. Schnieders Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fincl Services Corporation has 0.62% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,603 shares. Pure Financial accumulated 760 shares. 48,826 were accumulated by Columbus Circle. Financial Advisory Group accumulated 418 shares. Ally Financial Incorporated stated it has 4.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Synovus Financial invested in 0.62% or 21,607 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 2.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Diversified holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,265 shares. Arcadia Invest Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,561 shares.