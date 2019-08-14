Biogen (BIIB) Holder Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Lowered Holding by $412,292 as Shares Rose; Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Trimmed Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $520,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 52.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 1,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1,565 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370,000, down from 3,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $233.23. About 1.08 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, down from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 4.17 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 53,846 shares to 173,830 shares, valued at $46.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,913 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 7.39 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow stated it has 1,000 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 982 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Leavell Inv holds 0.02% or 900 shares. Moreover, Chevy Chase Tru has 0.16% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Fulton Financial Bank Na reported 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Atwood & Palmer holds 700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Valley Advisers holds 62 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Com reported 4,246 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Citigroup owns 183,724 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank reported 0.06% stake. Whittier Com Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0.25% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Bartlett Co Lc accumulated 0% or 27 shares. Westend Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 109,859 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bellecapital Int Limited stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Salem Counselors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 2,685 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Llc owns 5,325 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 30,828 were accumulated by Continental Limited Liability Com. Stoneridge Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 83,106 shares. Proshare owns 1.30 million shares. Dodge Cox, California-based fund reported 17.07 million shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.49% or 4.69M shares. Btr Capital owns 28,394 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Bahamas-based Pictet Fincl Bank Tru Ltd has invested 0.11% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Prudential holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 4.10 million shares. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 1.04% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Tru Communications Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.35% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 48,336 are held by Dowling & Yahnke Limited Co. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has 1.5% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 140,000 shares.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 400,000 shares to 415,000 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

