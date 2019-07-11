Biogen (BIIB) Holder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Raised Its Holding by $4.96 Million as Share Price Declined; As Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Stock Rose, Parnassus Investments Upped Stake

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 220,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 820,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $90.7. About 841,836 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62; 26/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +110a, 7Y +150a; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.33 PCT AT APRIL END VS 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-FEBRUARY DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.16 PCT VS 5.33 PCT IN JANUARY; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $229.09. About 672,511 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 2,700 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Hexavest accumulated 99,458 shares. 7,000 are held by Amer Fincl Grp Inc. Aqr Ltd Llc reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Old Dominion Capital Mngmt Inc reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Chilton Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,872 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Limited Com owns 48 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Personal Services has invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Tekla Capital Mgmt holds 3.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 314,278 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 5,335 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Leuthold Grp Lc stated it has 15,063 shares. 1,805 are owned by Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh. Lowe Brockenbrough Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP has 1,109 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,814 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 265,542 shares to 734,458 shares, valued at $111.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1.90M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

