Biogen (BIIB) Holder Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Upped Holding by $342,200; Gabelli Securities Decreased Genworth Finl Com Cl A (GNW) Holding by $469,452 as Stock Rose

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 60.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 3,852 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 2,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $238.23. About 1.13 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (GNW) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 156,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 195,921 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 352,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.99. About 1.96 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 01/05/2018 – Genworth’s Effective Tax Rate for 1Q Was Approximately 28%; 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Boston Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated reported 23,763 shares. 1.32M are owned by Jackson Square Prtnrs Ltd. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 11,500 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance Communications reported 7,027 shares. Macquarie Gru Inc Limited owns 490,716 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus has 0.05% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 22,272 shares. Osborne Partners Cap Mgmt Llc invested 0.07% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Raymond James Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 33,593 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt reported 34,338 shares. 951,588 were reported by Wells Fargo Company Mn. Spears Abacus Advisors Lc has 0.16% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 5,376 shares. Alta Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 1,284 shares. Andra Ap invested in 29,600 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 17,587 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $777.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigators Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 33,622 shares to 86,569 shares, valued at $6.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lf Cap Acquisition Corp Cl A by 108,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 447,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp Com.