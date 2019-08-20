Biogen (BIIB) Holder Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Upped Position; 10-15 Associates Lowered Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $432,086 as Stock Rose

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 60.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 3,852 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 2,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $231.12. About 538,924 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 5,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 235,368 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.50M, down from 241,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $96.07. About 4.98M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks officially changes its policy, saying anyone can use its spaces, including restrooms, regardless of whether a purchase is made; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: TRANSACTION EXPECTED EPS ACCRETIVE BY END OF FY 2021; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Issues Apology Over Philadelphia Store Arrests; 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: STARBUCKS’ DEAL NEUTRAL FOR NESTLE’S RATING; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS EXPECTS TO RETURN ABT $20B TO HOLDERS THROUGH 2020; 18/04/2018 – Big League Politics: EXCLUSIVE: All Of Starbucks’ Official Race Experts Worked For George Soros; 04/05/2018 – Behind the Design of the Starbucks Mermaid Logo (Video)

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 7,467 shares to 208,285 shares, valued at $13.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 8,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.95 million for 34.31 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness Invests invested in 7,764 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Omers Administration Corp owns 20,000 shares. Founders Fincl Limited Liability Corp owns 11,885 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Invest House Limited Com reported 10,925 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 637,238 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Bbr Partners Ltd Com accumulated 57,363 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers reported 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 358,694 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Cidel Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 9,980 shares. Stifel Corporation has 0.33% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.56 million shares. Palladium Limited Liability Com has invested 1.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) reported 5,887 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.16% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 2,900 shares. Beaumont Fincl Limited Co owns 3,022 shares. 3,601 were accumulated by Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambiar Ltd reported 148,560 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 1.79M shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited accumulated 8,885 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 645 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 384 were reported by Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora. Fernwood Invest Mgmt Llc accumulated 8,960 shares. 103,169 are held by Mackay Shields Limited Co. Nordea Inv Management invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Amalgamated Bank accumulated 0.17% or 29,693 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 11,906 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amer Assets Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 14,844 are held by Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 0.49% or 176,200 shares.

