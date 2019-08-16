Biogen (BIIB) Holder Ativo Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $609,352; Hirtle Callaghan & Co Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Share Value Rose

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 33,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 28.13M shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 74.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 2,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 6,042 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 3,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $227.63. About 850,029 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 3,270 shares to 27,838 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO) by 50,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 897,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts (EEM).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Ca invested in 37.86M shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 8.93M shares. Becker Capital Mgmt invested in 665,010 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh holds 0.1% or 4,466 shares in its portfolio. Suncoast Equity Mgmt has invested 4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Swarthmore Grp Inc holds 5,475 shares. Jw Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 41,500 shares. Harbour Inv Mngmt has invested 6.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Co holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,911 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 4.81 million shares. 111,700 are held by Weiss Multi. Biondo Invest Advsrs Lc has invested 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baskin Fincl Ser has invested 3.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mathes Inc, New York-based fund reported 37,173 shares.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdin (NYSE:LH) by 5,516 shares to 7,014 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd Sp Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 65,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,900 shares, and cut its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

