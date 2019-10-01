Biogen (BIIB) Holder Associated Banc-Corp Has Decreased Its Position; Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position in Bio Rad Labs (BIO) by $18.51 Million

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 70.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 4,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1,874 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $439,000, down from 6,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $227.2. About 1.59 million shares traded or 17.02% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) by 55.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 59,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% . The hedge fund held 47,599 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.88M, down from 106,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Rad Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $327.28. About 152,342 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q REV. $551.5M, EST. $527.3M; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Says it Won’t File Annual Report by Extended Deadline; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K BY EXTENDED FILING DEADLINE OF MARCH 16; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO); 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES ARISING FROM APRIL 2017 ERP SYSTEM & BUSINESS STRUCTURE CONVERSION; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE IMPROVED PROFITABILITY WITH A CURRENCY- NEUTRAL GAAP OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 10 PCT; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Not Effective as of Dec. 31; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: KPMG Needs More Time to Ccomplete Audit, Assessment of Effectiveness of Internal Control Over Reporting

Analysts await Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 57.14% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BIO’s profit will be $42.79M for 57.22 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold BIO shares while 110 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 16.22 million shares or 6.79% less from 17.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artemis Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.2% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 16,085 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Coldstream Cap Mngmt Inc reported 798 shares. 165 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd Co. Polar Llp reported 242,455 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Ltd Com accumulated 131,900 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Earnest invested in 0.3% or 107,903 shares. Nwq Investment Com Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 155,027 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Winslow Asset Inc accumulated 1.8% or 25,965 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 2,083 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.07% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) or 4,289 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 786 shares.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,972 shares to 32,008 shares, valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.