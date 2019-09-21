Biogen (BIIB) Holder Armistice Capital Decreased Its Position by $28.43 Million as Share Price Rose; Bp Plc (BP) Valuation Declined While Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Decreased Position

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 81.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 122,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $238.79. About 3.81M shares traded or 161.87% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 41,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 295,070 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.30 million, down from 336,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 5.38M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 26/04/2018 – BP PLC – LUND WILL JOIN BP BOARD AS CHAIRMAN DESIGNATE AND A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON 1 SEPTEMBER 2018; 28/05/2018 – Outgoing BP chairman to lead powerful European business group; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP said to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC – UNDER PSA, WHICH IS FOR 25 YEARS, BP WILL BE OPERATOR DURING EXPLORATION PHASE HOLDING A 50 PER CENT INTEREST WHILE SOCAR WILL HOLD REMAINING 50 PCT INTEREST; 18/05/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: BP chief sees shale, OPEC cooling oil markets; 16/04/2018 – BP’S $500M NEW ENERGIES BUDGET TO FOCUS ON BIOGAS, EV: MCKAY; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – BP – 04/24/2018 07:15 PM; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS ALLIGIN AND VORLICH ARE SATELLITE FIELDS LOCATED NEAR TO EXISTING INFRASTRUCTURE MEANING THEY CAN BE QUICKLY DEVELOPED THROUGH ESTABLISHED OFFSHORE HUBS; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC: Helge Lund to Succeed Carl-Henric Svanberg; 11/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Feds will retry BP agent Lonnie Swartz in October for voluntary manslaughter. Schwartz was found not

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 744,447 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eventbrite Inc by 1.36M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 34.78% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.55 billion for 13.00 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.64% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 7.24 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dropbox Inc by 700,000 shares to 950,000 shares, valued at $23.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 52,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX).