Biogen (BIIB) Holder Alexandria Capital Has Trimmed Stake; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Cls Investments Has Lifted Holding by $1.00 Million

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 66.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 2,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,386 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327,000, down from 4,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $234.25. About 1.26M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – CO, IONIS EXPANDED COLLABORATION THROUGH NEW 10-YR AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES FOR RANGE OF NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 948.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 9,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,002 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 EPS, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 7.84 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 3,444 shares to 8,792 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).