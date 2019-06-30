Biogen (BIIB) Holder Advisor Partners Decreased Its Position by $390,344 as Stock Value Declined; As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Share Value Rose, Ameritas Investment Partners Boosted Its Holding by $411,400

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 105.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,612 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, up from 3,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $121.73. About 2.43M shares traded or 70.09% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) by 26.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 1,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,622 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 6,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $5.9 during the last trading session, reaching $233.87. About 3.67 million shares traded or 78.42% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – CO, IONIS EXPANDED COLLABORATION THROUGH NEW 10-YR AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES FOR RANGE OF NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 EPS, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.45B for 7.83 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

