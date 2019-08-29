Biofrontera AG (BFRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Biofrontera AG and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Biofrontera AG and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s average target price is $26, while its potential upside is 240.31%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Biofrontera AG and Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 2.04% and 24.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s shares. Comparatively, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 75.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Biofrontera AG has stronger performance than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Biofrontera AG beats Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.