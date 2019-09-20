Biofrontera AG (BFRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 6 10.98 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Biofrontera AG and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Biofrontera AG and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Biofrontera AG and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s potential upside is 41.59% and its consensus target price is $8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Biofrontera AG and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.04% and 77.7%. Biofrontera AG’s share held by insiders are 0.04%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Biofrontera AG had bullish trend while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Biofrontera AG beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.