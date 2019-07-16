Biofrontera AG (BFRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 2 121.34 N/A -1.66 0.00

Demonstrates Biofrontera AG and Otonomy Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Biofrontera AG and Otonomy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Biofrontera AG and Otonomy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Otonomy Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, with potential upside of 98.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.04% of Biofrontera AG shares and 65.9% of Otonomy Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.04% of Biofrontera AG shares. Comparatively, 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -6.73% 18.69% 17.93% 7.19% 0% 25.68% Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22%

For the past year Biofrontera AG has weaker performance than Otonomy Inc.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.