Biofrontera AG (BFRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Both Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Biofrontera AG and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Biofrontera AG and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Biofrontera AG and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.04% and 2.5% respectively. 0.04% are Biofrontera AG’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Biofrontera AG had bullish trend while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.